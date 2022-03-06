Irigwe Development Association (IDA) in Bassa local government area of Plateau State has expressed concern over the destruction of its members’ farmlands by people suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The association also expressed regret that the incident occurred only a few days after they all resolved to embrace peace with the Fulani community and shortly after the inauguration of a 36-man implementation committee for peaceful coexistence between the Irigwe and Fulani.

The association in a statement issued in Jos by its general secretary, Danjuma Dickson Auta, said the Irigwe people had welcomed the peace move because of their belief in the sincerity of the commander of OPSH, Gen. A.S Ali, in ensuring that they all enjoy the needed peace.

“Unfortunately, our resolve to support and participate in the peace initiative has been rubbished, owing to the fact that recently on a continuous basis, our people had consistently witnessed an army of Fulani herders grazing and destroying irrigation farmlands.

“This development has caused huge damage to the people despite countless times and efforts of security agencies to evacuate and stop this army of invaders from causing further destruction and provocation. Since the process of returning peace to the areas is ongoing, the perpetrators turned deaf ears until they achieved their evil act.

“We are also calling on the authorities to do everything possible to stop such ugly occurrence, we condemn this in its entirety, and we are behind the law enforcement agencies to carry out their investigations and establish the reason behind this act. We are glad that those behind it have been apprehended and they would be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

IDA urged all peace loving people of the area to remain calm and peaceful, as they believe that the committee set up by the commander OPSH under the leadership of Rtd. Justice Daniel Longji, would do everything possible to achieve lasting peace.

