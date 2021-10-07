Worried by the tension in the state as a result of the October 9th local government election, some Plateau State elders have called for the suspension of the polls until security situation improves.

The group under the aegis of Concerned Elders of Plateau State, led by Dr Da Challom Jambol, yesterday, at a press conference expressed fears that the security arrangements have not improved in the state, but rather deteriorating because the curfew in affected LGAs is still subsisting and the State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEIC), has concluded plan to conduct elections in the troubled areas.

“One major area of concern relates to the timing of the elections in view of the reopening of the University of Jos for academic activities,” he said.

They said the state government and PLASEIC should postpone the elections, to allow students finish their exams.

According to him, “We therefore call on the Plateau State Government and PLASEIC to postpone the elections to allow the judiciary do its bit without forcing on it a fait accompli.”

He also warned that any haste to conduct elections without exhausting the judicial process might amount to a waste of scarce resources.

However, the call by the group was against the backdrop of the state high court judgement excluding the participation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the elections.

“We frowned at any decision that shrinks the democratic space rather than expanding it to create room for choice,” they said.

The group appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem the N10billion he pledged during a visit to the state in 2018, for the resettlement of IDPs after the Gashish attack.