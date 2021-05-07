BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

A Jos-based investor and entrepreneur Mr. Ellio Faddoul of Derby Farming and Agro Allied in Lamingo, Jos North local government area, the state capital, has unveiled plans to begin the production and export of flowers to Europe.

Faddoul stated this during a recent visit to Governor Simon Bako Lalong to give him the progress report of the project.

He told the governor that his farm had trained and hired experts from within the country and Kenya to ensure that the farm achieved its goal soon.

According to him, he was at the Government House to also appreciate Governor Lalong for his efforts towards restoring peace and security in the state which had made it possible for his company to remain in business even against pressure to relocate based on unpalatable security experiences of the past.

Faddoul said the company has expanded with the production of exotic fruits and also ventured into flower production which are in high demand in Europe and other parts of the world, stressing that he has over 100 workers.

The entrepreneur further said his company had convinced the management of Dominos Pizza to establish an outlet in Jos and that the construction would soon start.

In his response, Governor Lalong appreciated the entrepreneur for his resilience in sustaining the family business in Jos after the demise of his father who stayed and invested in Plateau State for many years.

Lalong said the initiative to begin flower export was in line with his vision of boosting the economy of the state by returning to businesses that the state was known for in the 60s and 70s.

“Plateau was the only state in Nigeria that exported flowers and other exotic fruits because of its natural climate and weather conditions. This was because of my visit to Kenya last year,” he said.

The governor informed Faddoul that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the designation of the Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang as one of Nigeria’s cargo airports and work would soon commence for its upgrade.

He assured the businessman that the state government would continue to provide a congenial environment for investors to do business and to assist in reducing the unemployment rate.