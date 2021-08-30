Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Jos North LGA of the state.

The governor stated this during a broadcast to residents of the State on Monday morning.

Under the new arrangement, the curfew will be observed from 6pm to 6am daily beginning from Monday, August 30, 2021.

But Bassa and Jos South local government areas will now observe their curfew from 10pm to 6am untill further notice.

He warned trouble makers to desist from threatening lives and property or be ready to face the wrath of government, saying security forces had been directed to deal with anyone causing breach of peace in the state.

Lalong also decried the desperation of criminals whom he said were bent on causing mayhem in the state, saying that in spite of efforts to address insecurity in the state, there were still isolated attacks in some areas of Jos North and Bassa local government areas during the curfew.

He said that with the review of the curfew in Jos North, security agencies would mount permanent checkpoints in highly vulnerable areas, deploy more uniform and plain cloth personnel and also continuously observe the conduct of residents.