Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA) has sensitised journalists in the State on the importance of Universal Health Coverage in the state.

The agency’s director-general, Dr. Fabong Jemchang Yildam, said the sensitisation is to acquaint media practitioners with the structural arrangements put in place toward achieving universal health coverage in the state.

Jemchang explained that the exercise is also aimed at educating the media on the workings of the agency, thereby creating awareness to the general public.

He added that PLASCHEMA was established as a demonstration and deep desire by the government toward providing affordable and available healthcare services to its citizens.

“This meeting is put together to remind the media of its roles toward achieving universal health coverage in both rural and urban parts of Plateau State. We are also here to acquaint journalists with what we are doing at PLASCHEMA toward achieving universal health coverage in the state.

‘’This meeting is put together to create more awareness on what we are doing at PLASCHEMA and to also strengthen community participation and sustainability,’’ he said.

He said the agency had 450 accredited service providers at the 17 local government areas of the state, adding that it has put modalities on ground toward the sustainability of the scheme.

The DPG thanked the media for partnering with the agency in the past in creating awareness about the scheme and called for more toward better service delivery.

He assured residents of the state of its readiness to support residents, particularly those at the rural levels, to access quality healthcare services.

The media interface had the theme “Securing Community Sustainability: The Media Experience.”