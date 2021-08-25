Irigwe Development Association has called on the National Emergency Management Agency and the State Emergency Management Agency to as a matter of urgency provide relief materials to thousands of Irigwe internally displaced persons whose houses were burnt down during the July 30th attack that left over 200 families displaced in Jebbu Bassa.

The IDA secretary-general, Danjuma Dickson, in a press statement he issued in Jos yesterday said Irigwe nation is worried over the continuous neglect of the IDPs in Jebbu Bassa adding they are not happy the way both federal and Plateau State governments have failed to intervene in their plight.

He said for more than a decade the Irigwe people have been under attack from suspected herdsmen, who were always referred to unknown gunmen, that resulted in loss of lives, properties and farmland noting that the last two weeks have been the worst nightmare of the entire Irigwe land.

Auta lamented that for more than two months since their community had been under attacks, houses burnt down and farm crops destroyed, no government official either state or federal had visited the people to show solidarity over what had happened.

“We also reiterated our earlier call on NEMA and SEMA to come to the rescue of the victims of Irigwe attacks with a view to ameliorate their suffering and to make them have some sense of belonging in the state.”