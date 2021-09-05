Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has said he will synergise with his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, by sharing ideas that will help tackle insecurity in the two states.

Governor el-Rufai stated this in Jos the Plateau State capital when he paid a visit to condole with the government and people of the state over the recent attacks that left scores dead.

According to him, the adherence to the rule of law is critical to the survival and stability of every society pointing out that Kaduna and Plateau states are not only neighbours but are constantly faced with similar violent experiences.

El-Rufai while praying for the repose of the souls of the departed, acknowledged the relentless effort of Lalong towards the restoration of peace in Plateau.

The deputy governor of Plateau State Prof. Sonni Tyoden who received the Kaduna State Governor on behalf of Governor Simon Lalong in his remarks thanked el-Rufai for commiserating with them at this trying times.

He said Plateau and Kaduna states had long-time historical connections, as such, it lessened the burden whenever friends come to commiserate with each other adding that Nigeria is under siege and called on men of goodwill to work collectively to salvage it from the dire straits it had fallen into.