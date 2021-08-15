Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in-charge of security in Plateau, Bauchi and some parts of Kaduna State, have continued with patrols to search for the remaining victims of Rukuba Road attack on commuters in Jos, Plateau State capital.

Consequently, 21 suspects have been arrested while 36 victims of the attack have been identified and rescued.

The Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Gaji Takwa, in a statement in Jos, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP further said troops have also dominated Jos metropolis with robust patrols and surveillance to maintain law and order.

“As at today 15 August 2021, troops of Operation Safe Haven have rescued a total of 36 victims of the attack. They are in a stable health condition while those hospitalised are responding to treatment. Equally, more arrests have been made in connection with the heinous act bringing the total of 21 suspects in custody,” he said.

According to him, security checkpoints have also been mounted to enforce the curfew imposed on Jos North, Jos South and Bassa local government areas of the state.

While urging law-abiding citizens to comply with the curfew, the Commander, Operation Safe Haven Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, has called for calm and urged all to always make good use of their help center lines to provide information to troops for prompt action.