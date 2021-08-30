A resident of Yelwa Zangam community in Jos North local government area of Plateau State, Ateker Pada Bitrus, who lost 19 members of his immediate family, has appealed to the federal and state governments to set up a police station in the area.

Bitrus, who spoke on behalf of the survivors of the gunmen attack in the area where 35 people were killed last Thursday, appealed to the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong to quickly address the humanitarian crisis in the community following the destruction of their grains and farmlands. Lalong had visited the troubled areas to assess the level of destruction by the gunmen.

Similarly, the paramount leader of Anaguta people His Royal Highness Johnson Juro who spoke at the occasion described Governor Simon Lalong as a lover of the people of Anaguta.

” I am the chief mourner and nobody can mourn the lives and property lost more than me. I am not blaming Governor Lalong for the misfortune that befell us. Let the hate on social media stop.

“Lalong has always stood for us and the people of Plateau at all times. Let’s continue to support Governor Lalong to tackle the insecurity bedeviling the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lalong who led a delegation of traditional rulers, other stakeholders as well as security agents to the area, said he would always stand by his people.

He consoled the Anaguta nation, sued for restraints and expressed concern over those using the deaths of the over 30 persons in the community to score political points.

The governor announced that, the federal and state governments would mobilise relief materials that will be distributed beginning today (Monday) to the affected community, adding that he expects more federal deployments of security personnel to troubled spots.

He thereafter took a tour of the only bridge linking the community which was destroyed by the attackers.