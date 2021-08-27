Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board has evacuated students of the state origin studying in the University of Jos (UNIJOS) and other tertiary institutions in Plateau State.

The executive secretary of the board, Malam Hassan Rilwan, who disclosed yesterday in a statement, said the evacuation was concluded last weekend following the state government’s directives that all students of Kaduna State trapped in Plateau should be evacuated in view of the security situation in the state.

Hassan said “87 students were evacuated on Friday, August 20, 2021 by security agencies under the supervision of the board and have since reunited with their families.”

He promised that the board will continue to remain proactive in such kind of volatile situations and assured Kaduna State citizens of its commitment to securing the lives of the state’s students in Plateau State and elsewhere.

“The board also noted the support it received from the senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Uba Sani who assisted immensely in the evacuation of the students,” the statement added.