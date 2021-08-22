Kwara State government, on Sunday, evacuated students of Kwara origin from Jos, Plateau State.

The president of the National Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS), Comrade Mufutau Shittu, made this known in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital.

Shittu, who said the crisis in the Plateau State’s capital city persisted as at Saturday, hailed the quick intervention of Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

He commended AbdulRazaq for providing vehicles for the evacuation of Kwara indigenes schooling in Plateau State.

“It should be brought to the public notice that Jos in the past few days has recorded killings, burgling and looting of properties by criminal elements and miscreants which has led to the direct imposition of curfew and movement restriction. The unfortunate incident persist yesterday.

“Consequently, the leadership of the National Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS) sought the support of the Kwara State government to assist with vehicles and convey Kwara indigenes schooling in Jos back home which was given quick attention to safeguard the lives and properties of the students.

“As at the time of writing this report, the students are on their way back to Kwara State. The leadership of NAKSS National Headquarters, however, implore Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and relevant security agencies in Nigeria to help in restoring peace and unity in the state to enable students and other residents of the city to continue with their normal businesses,” he added.