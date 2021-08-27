President of the Association of Resident Doctors JUTH branch, Dr Nanpon Nalda, yesterday confirmed to journalists in Jos that his members who had been on strike for the past weeks had been recalled to the hospital to enable them to attend to emergency situations.

Nanpon said “In view of the current situation in Jos I reached out to the NARD leadership for a compassionate waiver for ARD JUTH to attend to emergencies.”

He said the indefatigable NARD president in consultation with other NARD leaders had graciously approved this waiver for the association’s members in JUTH to attend to emergencies arising from the ongoing violence in Jos and its environs.

He said, “While we call on the government to live up to its responsibility of protection of lives and properties, we assure the general public of our unwavering commitment to offering health services to them.”

In the same vein, the Nigerian Medical Association in Plateau State has also expressed deep concern over what it described as the increasing population in the hospitals’ emergency wards and mortuaries caused by victims of attacks and killings in various communities in the state.

In a statement issued yesterday in Jos and jointly signed by the state chairman of the NMA, Dr. Innocent Emmanuel, and the secretary, Dr. Bapiga’an William, the association lamented the security situation in the state saying that a situation where people face the brazen reality of being attacked, injured and or murdered in cold blood while their homes, farmlands and means of livelihoods are completely destroyed with no end in sight to these hostilities was unacceptable.

The NMA called on the government and the security forces to genuinely commit themselves to doing more to prevent further incidents rather than taking reactive approaches on issues that a little more mindfulness, sincerity and commitment could nip in the bud.

Why We Dumped Dead Bodies At Govt House – Anaguta Youths

Piqued by the latest killings of over 35 people in Yelwa Zangam community of Jos North LGA two weeks after the killings of 23 Ondo-bound travellers in Rukuba road Jos, Youths in Jos blocked major roads leading to the state capital to protest the fresh killing of women and children.

The angry youths in their large numbers stormed the Plateau State Specialist Hospital where the corpses of victims had been deposited and evacuated them into vans and headed straight to the seat of power, government house Little Rayfiled to register their displeasure over the wanton destruction of lives in the state.

Comrade John Abiti Director Research and Documentation Anaguta Youth Development Association AYDA Jos North LGA while giving reasons for their action told LEADERSHIP Friday that the corpses of those victims who were either shot dead by gun and whose heads were decapitated were the ones taken to Government house Rayfiled for laying state while those that were burnt to ashes and beyond recognition were buried immediately.

According to him, the corpses were handed over to the commissioner of police Mr. Edward Egbuka and they informed him that since Governor Simon Lalong was not around, the corpses should be in his custody pending the governor’s arrival in the state.

Abiti who also lost three siblings said they also told the CP that they were coming back after the governor might have returned to Jos and have seen the dead bodies of the Yelwa attack so that he too can be an eye witness to the killings that have taken place.

But when contacted on phone by our correspondent for his reaction, the police public relation officer, Plateau State Command, Ubah Ogaba, said he was not at Government House during the handover of the corpses.

He however, pleaded for time to enable him to get details from his boss as at the one of filing this report.

In the same vein, Mr. Ishaya Ajida who is also from the Mai- Angwan Yelwa’s family lamented the absence of security personnel at the site where the mass burial would be conducted for the victims of Yelwa Zangam attack in Jos north LGA.