Following the recent killing of unarmed travelers in Jos, the Plateau state capital, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has said it will not tolerate any further ambush and attack on the region’s highways.

While addressing journalist yesterday, in Abuja, CNG spokesperson Abdul-Azeez said that the diabolical scheme of targeting Hausa Fulani Muslim living in or passing through Birom Community in plateau State by armed ethnic and religious militia will not be accepted.

The group demand thorough investigation, arrest and diligent prosecution of the criminals that block and kill innocent travelers and set up special penal laws for the punishment of such offences that involve the ambush and killings of innocent public highway users.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We demand action from the federal government to ensure a permanent end to the incessant highway attacks also demand full investigation into the roles being played by the utterances by various political elites fanning the embers of violence in parts of northern Nigeria and elsewhere.”

He lamented that the main actors in the perpetuated highway ambushes and killings have been left on the scene over the last decade to exploit the huge vacuum in the government’s political will and capacity to arrest the escalation of avoidable conflicts

“These bands of killers and their sponsors are emboldened by the apparent indecisive action by government which allowed the situation to linger for more than 15 years today”.