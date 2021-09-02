Following the attack on the people of Yelwa Zangam, Anaguta community, in Jos North LGA, the Plateau State House of Assembly recently gave Governor Lalong two weeks ultimatum to implement the Resolutions of the House on Security Matters.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of other members of the house, chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon Dasun Philip Peter, challenged Lalong to defend Plateau people.

This ultimatum by the House resulted in rumours of plans to impeach the governor.

However, Speaker of the Plateau State House Of Assembly, Rt Hon Abok Ayuba has come out to dismiss such rumours, stating the governor had already began implementation of the security resolutions.

In any case, there is still shock and anger over killings of over 35 people mostly women and children, penultimate week at Yelwa Zangam, while several others sustained life threatening injuries and are receiving treatment at various hospitals in the state capital.

I discovered that the night marauders destroyed the only bridge linking the community, before carrying out this heinous act, unleashing terror as families were burnt beyond recognition in their sleep.

Governor Lalong, in a statement issued by the director of press, Simon Makut Macham, said he was appalled by yet another isolated attack which took place at Yelwa Zangam village of Jos North Local Government Area.

This tragic event led to youths blocking major roads leading into the state capital to protest the killings. Others in their large numbers stormed Plateau State Specialist Hospital, where corpses of victims had been deposited, evacuating and taking them to Government House Little Rayfield to place them at the gates.

Speaking on behalf of the survivors during the mass burial, Ateker Pada Bitrus, who lost 19 members of his immediate family appealed to the governor to urgently address the humanitarian crisis in the community, following the destruction of their grains and farmlands.

In a chat with the secretary of the Plateau Elders Forum, Gideon Mitu, he urged security agencies to always be proactive in the discharge of their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties, irrespective of ethnic and religious differences.

The Plateau State coordinator of Neighborhood Watch Engr Ola Azeez in Jos, told me that to ensure lasting peace in the state and put an end to incessant killings, government should intensify efforts in recruiting local vigilantes and hunters group of Nigeria, to synergise with conventional security agencies in the state, while adding that the issue of drug abuse be tackled.