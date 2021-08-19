Taraba State government has concluded agreements to evacuate 180 students from the state schooling in Plateau State following the recent killings at Rukuba, near Jos, the state capital.

The commissioner for tertiary institutions, Edward Baraya, confirmed the evacuation of the students to our correspondent yesterday in Jalingo.

Baraya said 10 buses and police personnel had been dispatched from Jalingo to Jos to evacuate the students to safety.

“We have also sent two student union leaders who would help in identifying the student and a director of our ministry to accompany the team,” he added.

LEADERSHIP leant that parents of the students from Taraba in Plateau became agitated shortly after the pronouncement of 24 hours curfew as announced by the Plateau State government following the killings at Rukuba last Saturday.

Three students of the university of Jos were said to have been killed and two others missing following the attack, which sent jitters in the minds of students and parents.