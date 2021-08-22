The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has called for justice for the 22 victims of recent killings at Rubuka in Plateau State.

According to the association, the entrenched culture of impunity has been identified as the cause of the endless cycle of attacks and reprisals in Plateau State.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in a statement titled: “Carnage at Rubuka- Another saga of Impunity” said the failure of government to ensure justice for victims of previous attacks had been the cause of endless cycle of lethal violence in the state.

“At the heart of the orgy of attacks and reprisal attacks in Plateau is an entrenched culture of impunity. For so long, killings have gone largely unpunished. Criminal elements with links to power brokers, acting under the motivation of ethnic and religious biases, have continually unleashed death and wanton destruction without any regard for either morality or the laws of the land. The apparent inability of the government to invoke the full wrath of the law on these merchants of violence and agents of death has further emboldened the cycles of lethal retaliatory violence,” Owoaje said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, though Governor Lalong has worked to build peace in the state, the recent killings at Rubuka if not handled with dispassionate dispatch can ignite another round of tension and trigger retributive attacks in the state.

He said the state government and other relevant authorities must take urgent steps to ensure that the victims of Rubuka get justice.

“We call on the people of Plateau State to embrace peace, unite, and evoke the pleasant memories of a now-distant past when their state was one of the most peaceful places in Nigeria. All the stakeholders, including religious and community leaders, must drop their bellicose attitudes and start to build enduring peace in the state,” the group said.