BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

The chairman of Langtang North local government council of Plateau State, Hon. Ubandoma Joshua Laven, has been decorated as the State Patron of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN).

Laven, who spoke after his decoration at the council secretariat in Langtang North at the weekend said peace, security and well being of Nigerians remained paramount and a panacea for economic and political development of the country.

The chairman also called for adequate support for all volunteer security outfits to rid the society of criminal elements.

He said vigilante groups should be permitted by federal government to carry light arms so that they can effectively police their environments, stressing, “You cannot go after kidnappers and bandits with bare hands as doing so will endanger you life in the line of duty.”

According to him, there is urgent need for government at the three tiers to support the group by training and empowering them to support the fight against crime such as armed robbery, banditry, kidnapping and all forms of anti-social behaviours in the society.

He said: “It is no longer news that the capacity of the Nigerian Police today cannot curtail the rising trend of criminal violence in the society, hence the need for community policing with the likes of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria.

“I make bold to say that the vigilante group is closer to the community and if properly engaged, it can contribute in addressing the overwhelming security challenges bedevilling the nation.”

The council chairman further said experience had shown in recent times how vigilante groups mostly comprises of volunteers, operating under the mandate of community consensus to fight crime have recorded huge successes.

He advised Nigerians to communally police their environments to compliment the efforts of other security agencies in the fight against bandits and kidnappers that has now become lucrative businesses in the country.

Also speaking, the admin commander of Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Plateau State Command, Abubakar Sadiq, said the chairman was chosen from among many others to be a their patron because of his contributions to the growth and development of his immediate community.

According to him, to whom much is given, much is expected from him, pointing out that he was confident that the chairman would do better than he did before in the area of securing lives and property in Langtang North. .