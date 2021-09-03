Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus of Plateau State House of Assembly has distanced itself from the vote of confident passed on the state governor Simon Lalong.

Addressing newsmen in Jos on behalf of the caucus Hon Daniel Nanbol Listick, representing Langtang North Central constituency and PDP information desk officer said it would be misunderstood by the public that gave them their mandate to represent them, hence the need to put the record straight.

According to him, the general public need to also know that the meeting that led to the passage of vote of confidence on Governor Lalong was All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting that was held at the Victoria Gowon Multi-Purpose Hall, at Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

He argued that the meeting was not in Plateau State House of Assembly hallowed chambers as insinuated stressing that members of APC have the right to freedom of speech during association meetings just like the one held at Victoria Gowon Multipurpose Hall.

He said the public need to know that all the statements made at the meeting don’t have any effect or bidding on the PDP Caucus of Plateau State House of Assembly, adding that the vote of confidence meeting was done by APC stakeholders not Plateau State House of Assembly.

He noted that there are legislative procedures for passing a vote of confidence and the same procedure was followed to pass a vote of confidence on Hon Abok Nuhu Ayuba recently.

He said that the PDP caucus of Plateau State House Assembly shall continue with the responsibility of check and balances on the executive arm of government adding that as democrats, they are glad that APC has resolved its political crisis that has diverted government attention from bringing expected development to Plateau State.