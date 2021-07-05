Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi, popularly known as Pla-Poly, has been affiliated to Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK), to run Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) programmes.

Public relations officer (PRO) of the polytechnic, Dokotri Matthew Ajoro, disclosed this in a statement he issued at the weekend.

He said the rector of the polytechnic, Bldr. John Dawam, led the institution’s management team to the Nasarawa State University Keffi, to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU), to commence Post Graduate Diploma programmes in accountancy, public administration, business administration and management, amongst others, during the 2021/2022 academic session.

According to the statement, Dawam expressed overwhelming joy for the partnership with Nasarawa State University and assured the university management that the smooth working synergy formed, would be mutually beneficial, robust and sustainable to both Institutions. He stated that the polytechnic has enormous qualified and quality manpower for any postgraduate diploma programme.