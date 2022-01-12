Plateau State commissioner for health, Dr Nimkong Lar, has confirmed a case of Lassa fever in Jos North local government area.

Lar, who advised residents to be conscious of their environment and hygiene as part of efforts to curb the resurgence of Lassa fever in the state, warned against the purchase of food items, which are often exposed to all forms of contaminations. He charged the residents to take the hygiene of their environment seriously, to guard against infection from any form of disease.

“We should learn to cover what we eat properly and avoid eating rats and bush meat. People should be mindful of the kind of food they eat in view of the continuous spread of the disease across the country,” he added.

Lar said the state government was prepared to tackle any emergency and ensure that the epidemic does not spread further and called on the people of the state to continue to wash their hands, maintain social distances and use hand sanitisers in public places.

