Nasarawa State governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule has led a high powered delegation to Plateau State to commiserate with the Government and people over the recent attacks in the State.

Governor Sule who led the delegation comprising of traditonal, religious and Government officials from Nasarawa State said the visit was necessary because Plateau State remains a natural home for all Nigerians, especially the people of Nasarawa State who were part of the old Plateau State.

He sympathised with the people of Plateau State particularly those who lost loved ones, properties, animals and farm crops. On behalf of the Nasarawa State government, he delivered an official condolence letter and an undisclosed cash donation to assist those affected.

The governor said it was painful to see the rich history of Plateau State known for its hospitality, serenity, tolerance and excellence being jeopardized by criminal activities using religion, ethnicity and politics.

Sule recalled with Nostalgia his growing days in Jos where people were united and loved one another irrespective of their differences. He wondered how people allowed politics of hatred and religious bigotry to take pride over peaceful coexistence and humanity.

Responding, Governor Simon Lalong thanked the Government and people of Nasarawa State for their support and solidarity which affirms the eternal bond that exists between the two States.

He told Governor Abdullahi Sule that what happened in the recent attacks was pure criminality which must not be given any other name for convenience or cover up. He said the security agencies have made arrests and those arrested will be diligently prosecuted.

Lalong decried the misuse of the social media and some part of the traditional media by some citizens particularly the youth who propagate falsehood, panic and hate speech. He said this has led to the de-marketing the State.

He however expressed appreciation to good Nigerians and people of Plateau State who contributed to dousing tensions and ensuring the return of calm.

Thereafter, the meeting went into closed door session where further deliberations were held with traditional, religious and community leaders and the two governors.