The member representing Langtang North/Langtang South federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Beni Lar has flagged off empowerment programmes for women and youths in her constituency.

She said the constituency, which is the only one in Northern Nigeria that has produced a female representative for three consecutive times deserved the best of her.

She stated this during the flag off ceremony held in Mabudi Langtang South, Plateau State at the weekend.

“This is the only constituency in the whole of Northern Nigeria that has produced a woman for the third time into the National Assembly. I never knew I would be representing Langtang North and South in the House of Representatives for third time.

“This constituency deserves the best, I count it as a privilege, my success in this office is your success and that is why I have to listen to the voice of my people. I have been elected into the National Assembly to be a voice for the people of this constituency,” she said.

According to her, as a legislator who is familiar with her duty for almost 15 years in the National Assembly, the voice of her constituency has been heard very clear over time with calls for various interventions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lar promised that she would continue to ensure that the Langtang North and South constituency function as expected.

She said the journey started in 2007 when she was first elected into the National Assembly and served as the chairperson House Committee on Women Affairs to ensure that the issue of gender was brought to the front burner of national discourse.

“It has been an interesting journey from 2007 when I was elected by the good people of Langtang North and South and I was made the chairperson House Committee on Women Affairs. The issue of women through the gender memoranda was brought forward and I led 40,000 women to the then Justice Uweh Committee to seek and lobby for more 35% gender affirmative action for women.

“We are still lobbying and by the grace of God the gender opportunity bill will soon be passed. And through the constitutional amendment that we are hoping to make, women will have 100 seats minimal in the Constitution added to the 350 already in the Constitution and that will bring about stronger involvement for women,” she said.

The chairman of Langtang North local government area of Plateau State, Hon Joshua Ubandoma Laven said the constituents are proud of her landmark achievements for the people of Langtang North and South.