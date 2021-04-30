Journalists in Plateau State are excited over the pledge by Governor Simon Bako Lalong to complete and commission the NUJ Press Centre Jos during the May 29 activities to mark his 6th year in office.

Governor Lalong who inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the Centre expressed satisfaction with the level of work and promised to make available resources to the contractor to enable him to complete the work.

Lalong notes “I am here to see things for myself and ensure that the promise I made to journalists on the Plateau since assuming office is fulfilled.

You have supported our administration through your reportage which has helped the people to under- stand our vision and support us in implementation.

Today, there is peace and develop- ment going on in different areas. I assure you that this project will be completed and commissioned so that you can have a conducive working environment”.

Commissioner for Information and Communication Dan Manjang described the passion of the governor towards the welfare of journalists as unparalleled and highly commendable.

He told the governor that the reconstruction of the NUJ Press Centre has confirmed to journalists in Plateau and Nigeria that he is a man that believes in the freedom of the press and the growth of democracy.

Also speaking, the commissioner for Housing, Barrister Zulfa Rimven says the work is going on according to specifications and the governor has approved all payments for certificates of work executed. However he indicates that what remains is the issue of variation which has been submitted for consideration and approval.