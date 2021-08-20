Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Jos North local government area on Sunday to its earlier status.

Under the new arrangement, the curfew will be observed from 6pm to 6am daily beginning from Thursday 19th August 2021. This will also apply to Bassa and Jos South Local Government Areas until further notice.

The decision was reached after the State Security Council meeting held at the Government House Rayfield on Wednesday, 18th August 2021 where the governor received briefings from the heads of security agencies and also reviewed the situation.

In relaxing the curfew, Governor Simon Lalong warned trouble makers to desist from threatening lives and properties of citizens, or be ready for a showdown with security forces who have been directed to be tough with anyone causing a breach of the peace.

He expressed outrage over what he called the desperation of criminals bent on causing mayhem in the state, as there were isolated attacks which led to loss of lives and destruction of properties in some areas of Jos North and Bassa LGAs during the curfew.

While the curfew is relaxed in Jos North, security agencies will mount permanent checkpoints in high vulnerable areas; deploy more uniform and plain clothes personnel; and also observe the conduct of citizens round the clock.

The governor also reiterated that the prohibition on processions was still in force and anyone found violating the order will be dealt with according to the law.

The governor appreciated the cooperation of law abiding citizens and urged them to continue to support government to deal with the situation and restore normalcy to the affected areas and the state at large.

He urged parents and community leaders to prevail on their wards to maintain peace as the government does not want to be forced to always resort to curfews which affect the economy and freedom of the people and the State as a whole.