Towards responding to crime and insecurity in Plateau State, the State Executive Council has approved the procurement of 50 patrol pickup vans and 200 securi ty motorcycles for distribu- tion to security agencies in the state.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly State Executive Council Meeting held at the New Government House, Little Rayfield Jos, commissioner for Information and Communication Mr. Dan Manjang says the decision was taken to strengthen the capacity of the security agencies to respond to various challenges across the state.

He notes that the patrol vehicles and motorcycles will be deployed across the state and utilised for the purpose of proactively tackling kidnapping, banditry and other crimes.

He disclosed that there will be increased intelligence gathering particularly in the rural areas.

Manjang also says Council approved the scrapping of Plateau Agric Mechanisation and Supply Company because it doesn’t have a law establishing it and its functions have been subsumed under the ASTC. The staff according to him will be re- deployed to relevant MDAs and their parent ministries.

Council also approved the report of the economic and financial sub-councils as well as directed for a draft white paper on the relationship between ministries and parastatals in the execution of their statutory functions, having an approval of three sub councils last week.

The Exco also approved the construction of some roads in the state. They include Aliyu Makama Muslim Pilgrims Board to Plateau Hospital Link Road; Joe Garba and Wamba Close roads to be executed through direct labour. It also approved the rehabilitation and construction of NDLEA – Zarazon- Fobur Road, Phase One also through direct labour.

Also approved is the execution of constituency projects under the supervision of the Plateau State Road Maintenance Agency.

The projects are for Bokkos, Pengana, Pankshin North, Riyom, Langtang, Pankshin South, Mangu South, Kanke, Rukuba/Irigwe constituencies to the tune of N91million.