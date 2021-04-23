BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

The executive chairman, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS), Dashe Arlat Dasogot, yesterday, charged chairmen of the 17 local government councils and MDAs to put more effort into generating revenue internally to ensure that government’s plans and projects are executed for benefit of the people.

Dasogot made this known while speaking at the 2021 Plateau State Public sector strategic engagement on taxation.

He said PSIRS is poised to explore all areas expected of us to ensure that we generate good revenue that could enable the government fulfil its promises to the Plateau citizens,’’ he said.

“In order to facilitate the process, the Plateau State Internal Revenue Service, which is vested with responsibility of identification, compilation and storage of a comprehensive and easily retrievable taxation data base, has established the modus operandi in that regard.

He further stressed, “We have begun and shall continue to interface and guide all MDAs and local governments in the state to optimise their revenue generation and collection of transparent cooperation by leaderships of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and local governments because it is crucial in this regard.

“We had expanded the capturing and profiling of more individuals and entities into the tax net through direct engagement, and with the application of relevant technology. Our efforts resulted in significant improvements on the internal revenue yield of the state, such that Plateau State was adjudged one of the top 10 states in Nigeria that added the most in its Internally Generated Revenue in 2020, with a total collection of N2.64billion, compared to 2019.”

Dasogot further said that the reality, however is that, when you consider the enormous responsibilities government desires to discharge and deliver to the people, and against the backdrop of drastic drops in the monthly federal allocations, this 2020 figure is certainly a drop in the ocean.

According to him, another fact, however, is that, “there are huge potentials and contributions that can come from MDAs and local governments to the general pool, and we should agree here, today, and now, to bring these on board in order to support the administration to truly make a difference.