The North-Central zonal director of Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Comrade Steve Aluko, has described the impeachment of the Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Nuhu Abok Ayuba, by seven members of the House, as a charade and should be condemned by all and sundry.

Aluko, who spoke on Tuesday morning when he featured on LEADERSHIP TV’s breakfast show, InsideNIGERIA, argued that the development has created a very bad image for Governor Simon Lalong and the good people of the State.

He further pointed out that the entire impeachment process was not transparent and accountable as the exercise was against the rule of law.

“Lovers of democracy all over the country should not keep quite. The parties to this rape on democracy should be called to order. Nigerian Police should not be in isolation. The culture of impunity they are promoting is very wrong. It is totally unacceptable,” Aluko said.

The civil rights activist further opined that the IGP and the DG of DSS should probe the role of their officers and men who went into the hallowed chamber of the Plateau State House of Assembly to arrest lawmakers on Monday, saying that all of them that played negative roles should be sanctioned for aiding and abating illegality in the State.

According to him, the illegal impeachment was not only about Plateau State but the entire country in general, warning that if nothing was done to serve as a deterrence to other states, this culture of impunity will continue in the nation’s body politics.