The Plateau State University (PLASU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has begun an indefinite strike over alleged refusal of the state government to address some problems confronting the university.

The chairman of ASUU chapter in the institution, Dr Bentse Pamson, who disclosed this to newsmen in Jos lamented that the university’s environment had been turned to grazing land by herdsmen, thereby constituting a serious security threat to the staff and students mainly because the institution is not fenced.

According to him, the decision was arrived at by their members during an emergency congress held in Jos yesterday.

Pamson said, “We have just held our congress where our members unanimously agreed to proceed on strike immediately. We have already secured the approval of NEC to embark on local strike action at Plateau State University if the state government fails to meet our demands.

“We have seven unresolved issues which we have been calling for the attention of the state government. For instance, if you come to the university, you will not find any capital project being funded by the state government except the ones being undertaken under TetFund. This is totally strange and unacceptable.

“Not only that, the state government has refused to reconstitute a new governing council after the tenure of the last officials expired, leaving the university without direction.

“There is also the issue of unpaid earned academic allowances spreading up to eight academic sessions totalling about N215 million, leaving our members to suffer.

“We also have the problem of underfunding of the institution with the monthly subvention of about N90m which is grossly inadequate as against about N200 million needed monthly by the university to run it effectively.”