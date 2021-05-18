The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has fixed 9th October, 2021 to conduct elections in all the 17 Local Government council Areas of the State.

The PLASIEC chairman Mr Fabian Ntung made the disclosure yesterday in Jos while addressing Journalists. He said the election timetable and guidelines would be released to all political parties and the Media today.

“We call you people here to informed you that the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) is in for another Electoral circles, if you recalled we conducted local government Election on the 10th October, 2018 and time is fast approaching, four months left now.”

He further stressed that “in view of that and with the powers conferred on us by the laws, PLASIEC Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria and amended 1999 and the 2010 Electoral act as amended we have responsibility to start preparation to conduct elections in all the 17 Local Government Areas”

The chairman said the security has given them clearance, saying election will be conducted in Riyom, Barki Ladi, Jos North and Jos South LGA respectively.

Ntung also noted that PLASIEC has duly informed all the political parties in the state through the umbrella body of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on it readiness to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

Meanwhile the State Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council in the State Hon. Abubakar Dogara commended the PLASIEC for informing them ahead of time on the election preparation.

Dogara pleaded with the electoral body to reduce the fees normally charged for their candidates who will participate in the election.

In the same vein, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in the state Hon. Chris Hassan has said his party will support the free, fair and credible conduct of the local government election in the state and cautioned PLASIEC not to allow those with questionable character to participate in the election. According Hassan, the PDP will resist any form of rigging during in the election.