BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

Plateau State government is set to domesticate the National Livestock Transformation Programme by approving a bill for the establishment of the Plateau State Livestock Transformation which when passed into law, will promote livestock business anchored on ranching.

The state executive council at its weekly meeting approved the transmission of the bill to the Plateau State House of Assembly for consideration by the legislature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Manjang, the state commissioner for information and communication while briefing newsmen after the EXCO meeting said the bill is to facilitate smooth transition from open grazing to ranching.

According to a press statement issued in Jos and signed by the director of press and public affairs, Simon Makut Macham, Manjang said the State has been working assiduously to put in place all necessary requirements for the take off of the model ranching programme at the Wase and Kanam Reserves which are wholly owned by the State Government.

He assured that once the programme takes off and alternatives are provided, people will no longer be allowed to move around.

with

livestock in the State. Already, local and international investors

have shown interest in putting their money in the pilot phase of the

livestock transformation program.

Meanwhile, secretary of the State Livestock Implementation Committee

Prof. John Wade said the programme has zero land grabbing as nobody’s land will be appropriated for ranching. The government he said will

put into use its gazetted reserves in Wase and Kanam for the take off

and thereafter, and that anyone who wants to go into ranching will follow the guidelines provided by the law.