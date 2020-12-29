By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The impunity that reign supreme in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) continue unabated as the players and coaches of Plateau United have been placed on half salary by the club’s hierarchy following their 2-0 home defeat to Kwara United in a NPFL matchday1 clash played at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday.

The general manager of the club, Pius Henwan, who addressed the players and technical crew at the team’s training ground in Jos, yesterday, insisted that the team have no excuse whatsoever not to beat Kwara United stressing that their performance during the match was not acceptable.

Henwan lamented that despite the state government’s huge investment on the team, the players are not reciprocating the gesture.

He warned that anybody who is not ready to work for the collective aspirations of the team, will be shown the way out.

“Plateau United is a big brand in Nigerian football and any of you who is not ready to defend the colours of the club, should just bow out.

“Some of you are injured or sick since we returned from Tanzania but it seems others decided to exclude themselves from training under the guise of being injured. Such indiscipline will not be condoned here and anyone found wanting will be decisively dealt with,” he warned.

According to him, the team must recoup the three points in their next away match and until that is achieved, the players will remain on half salary.

He however expressed confidence in the ability of the head coach, Abdu Maikaba to deliver and urged him to take all necessary measures to return the team to winning ways as quickly as possible.