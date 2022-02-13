Entertainment power houses, Play Network Studios and Native Media TV, have collaborated to create an app; ‘THE Film Academy’, primarily designed to serve as a one stop solution for all movie players on one slate.

The app was unveiled during a press conference,held at the headquarters of Play Network Studios,in Abuja.

Speaking at the event,Head of Production,Play Network Studios,Agozie Ugwu,noted that the app was borne out of the quest for sustainable growth, development and equal opportunity for all industry practitioners.

“After 16 months of tactical planning and strategizing, we are finally here, and our excitement cannot be contained. Play Network Studios and Native Media TV are proud to unveil our new joint venture — THE FilmAcademy.

“THE Film Academy’ is a one-stop shop for everything film and television in Africa. This is where Nollywood meets in-depth research and advanced technology. We are creating a hub where all stakeholders in the Nigerian Movie Industry can engage, develop and harness individual skills by virtue of networking and merit alone.

“This project is determined to bring together, all stakeholders across the supply chain, from top to bottom. We are beyond excited at the prospects ‘THE Film Academy’holds, and welcome you to join us.Ugwu stated.

He added that the app also makes provision for students to register and get opportunities to be selected for trainings or movie jobs, either as cast or crew member.

In his remarks, the CEO of Play Network Studios Charles Okpalaeke, noted that the challenges he encountered as a producer in the industry,was a key factor in developing ‘THE Film Academy’.

“I got into the movie industry four years ago as a fresher and these were the challenges I faced.As an executive producer it was not easy shopping for the right directors or script writers.Or where to get light or sound engineers,my experience from producing “Living in Bondage”,to “Rattle Snake” and “Nneka the Pretty Serpent” and all the movies I’ve done birthed the idea to come up with a one – stop hub”.

“The app is designed to make film making easier in Nigeria, because the issue we have is lack of information,and the moment you are able to link everybody in one place,it makes it easier and less expensive as well”.He said.

On his part the CEO of Native Media TV, Rogers Ofime, said it’s a dream comes true to partner with Play Network in creating ‘THE Film Academy’ he added that the app will help to eliminate mediocrity in the movie industry and it is also an avenue to provide mentorship to, students and aspiring movie practitioners, through training and masterclass programs available on ‘THE Film Academy’.