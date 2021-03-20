Taiwo Awoniyi said his focus remains playing for Liverpool as he hopes to fulfil his life-long dream of featuring in the Premier League.

Awoniyi, who linked up with the Merseyside club in 2013 is yet to feature in a competitive game for the Premier League champions.

The Nigerian has spent time on loan away from the club seven times, but he is determined to fulfil his ambition of playing for the Reds.

“Liverpool will always be the priority for me and I am grateful to everyone at the club. I still don’t have the work permit to play in England,” Awoniyi stated in an interview with Worldsoccer.com.

“But with the new rules in place, and the minutes I have played this season in Germany, no one knows what the future holds regarding the UK work permit.

“If I become eligible to play in the UK, I think I can have a say on what my decision will be. Things have changed remarkably with the new rules and this will certainly help me decide my next step.”

The 23-year-old also believes the loan stints away from Anfield will help prepare him for future challenges.

“It’s always about how mentally and physically prepared you are in every challenge. Germany is a different ball game entirely in my opinion but I think they all help in shaping me,”he added.

“The German league, with all respect to the Netherlands and Belgian leagues, is a bit different and more competitive.

“The way teams are set up and the tactical aspect demands a lot from the teams and players. I think it’s all about growth and all these leagues have given me something different.”