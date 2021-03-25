by our correspondent

The director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has assured Nigerian Women in ICT organizations of the agency’s support in ensuring a cyber-secure environment in Nigeria.

This was based on the notion by the organisation that 95 per cent of cybercrime victims are women, even as they underscored the exigent need to partner with NITDA to curtail the menace.

The Women in ICT led by its president, Dr Chinwe Anyachebelu, made this known when she led members of the association on a courtesy call on the director-general of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, saying the organization through its project, “Cyber Wo-fare” a national empowerment programs for women and girls on cybersecurity, aims to tackle technology-facilitated gender-based violence, even as she underscored its intention to partner with NITDA in the development, implementation and enforcement of cyber security policies for a secure Information Technology environment.

She also sought NITDA’s partnership to encourage, empower and engage women and girls in the digital space to become innovators in STEM fields, leaders in their communities and builders of their own futures through exposure to technology and skills to occupy some of the 16.9million computing jobs opening expected to be available globally by 2022.

In his response, Abdullahi, represented by the agency’s director of IT Infrastructure Solution (ITIS), Dr Usman Gambo Abdullahi, said NITDA’s target is to have 40 per cent of beneficiaries of the agency’s digital capacity building initiatives as women, adding this informed the agency’s decision to design a capacity building programme for women in digital skills.

“For us to effectively harness the digital economy we need digitally literate and cyber aware citizens,” he said.

According to him, what the organisation is doing is helping NITDA deliver on its mandate of bridging the gender digital divide.

He added that to develop the digital economy sector there needs to be adequate awareness, capacity building and sensitization of the citizenry, gender notwithstanding, in order to easily adapt to the nature of the digital economy.

He commended the organisation for its laudable initiative and assured its members of the agency’s support.