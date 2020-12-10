So much will continue to be said about the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as an institution. Unfortunately, the much that attracts the attention of even the high command of the Force is the human errors that occur in the line of duty. Often not much is known, let alone said, about the welfare of the men and women of the Force, the stress and strain they go through to get the job done, things that can impinge on their efficiency and effectiveness especially when they are on special assignments or being moved from one location to the other.

As far as this newspaper is concerned, the lot of the average police officer in Nigeria is worrisome because, over the years, they have continued to bear the brunt of institutional failures and there is no indication yet that the situation will change anytime soon. It is either that they lack office accommodation to perform their constitutional duties of protecting life and property or lack decent residential places to live in with their families.

Sometimes, police officers on essential duties or on transfer to new places live and bathe in the open because no provision was made for such before their deployment. Of all the older security agencies in Nigeria, it is the NPF that has no befitting barracks and offices across the country for its officers and men to live in and operate. This is aside the fact that their operational vehicles are always rickety while their communication gadgets or equipment, where available are, in most cases, decrepit and obsolete.

Prior to this administration, police salaries were never paid as at when due. Worse still, what they get as salaries, if we may call it that, are less than living wages because, to be charitable, it is so poor. Promotions in the Force, especially among the other ranks, are few and far between when compared to the armed forces and other para-military organisations.

We are compelled to raise this malady in so much an important institution as the Police because of the disturbing and growing trend in the Force regarding the near inhumane treatment of officers and men deployed on election duties, which are mostly held outside their base, stations and states.

Apart from being forced to squat in unhygienic and inhabitable environment during such elections, their allowances are hardly paid. It is sad that policemen and women, who put their lives on the line to ensure that polls are peaceful, fair and credible, are constantly denied their allowances even long after other sister agencies have been paid. And they are not allowed to complain openly.

In the bye-elections held by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in some states of the federation on December 5, 2020, six policemen deployed in Bayelsa State died in a boat mishap. It is regarded as one of the numerous hazards of the job. The possibility of such perils makes it pertinent that they be treated with some measure of dignity and respect while alive.

Since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, there are countless cases of policemen not paid their allowances months after elections have been concluded. Sometimes, such officers would issue subdued threats often supported by public outcry before they get redress. The latest of such cases is the last governorship election In Ondo State where the police officers, who participated in the election, are yet to be paid their allowances.

Regrettably, their cries and resort to threats have not paid off as the police authorities and the political class, who benefitted from the election, are unperturbed. While the policemen are languishing in penury and lamenting their plight, their counterparts in sister agencies and even members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who featured in the election get paid without hassle for carrying out the same assignment.

As a newspaper, we deplore the situation and therefore call for an immediate halt to the way and manner policemen and women are treated in the scheme of things in the country. They are, if we must say it, human beings too. They are fathers and mothers, husbands and wives; they sacrifice more for the country than many other state institutions.

It is our position that this age-long neglect of the police that is largely responsible for the rot in the system must be rectified without further delay. A demoralised police officer cannot fight corruption, insecurity and other vices confronting the Nigerian state. It is time to give the policemen and women their due because their lives, like any other security operative, matter. Therefore, we call on the authorities to ensure the immediate payment of the allowances of all policemen and women who participated in any special duties, in particular, elections.

We further appeal to the authorities to sanction persons and institutions that contributed directly or indirectly to the ordeal of these men and women of honour to serve as a deterrent to others.