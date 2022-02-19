Displacement of citizens of Borno State and indeed others in Boko Haram ravaged States have brought untold hardship to those citizens who now live from tents to shanties at the state and local government headquarters.

It is on record that the Boko Haram insurgency that have lasted for over 12 years and still counting witnessed displacement of over 2.5 million citizens who largely depended on handouts from ability of government from meagre resources and charity from donor agencies and good spirited individuals.

Although, Borno State government in a bid to ensure that its citizens are lifted from undignified life of living from the handouts and poor condition in the IDPs camps, embarked on massive relocation of the IDPs back to their ancestral homes, with those whose communities are still threatened by the terrorists resettled in government’s housing estates located in peaceful communities, pending relative peace in their respective areas.

But while government continued to make its resettlement programme a project that has witnessed relocation of thousands of IDPs back to their homes, the worry on ground now is the plight of unaccounted IDPs who are wallowing in an abject poverty in some of the unofficial IDPs camps located in certain areas of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their pitiable condition is not just that they ( comprising men , women and children ) are surviving through self help and begging in the streets of their host communities and capital city of Maiduguri, but the sad side of it is that in most of the camps, government had distanced itself from them being that they fled their homes to form the camps without government’s instruction.

Some of the IDPs in an effort to ensure survival from the hardship, risked their lives in search of firewood in surrounding forests despite the presence of the insurgents , which they sell to raise money for the feeding of themselves and families.

While the lucky ones among them succeeded in firewood business, others had paid the price to the terrorists who at times slaughtered them like animals.

A visit to the so called unofficial camps especially, in this harmattan season depicts condition of people abandoned to face the wrath brought on them by the agents of bloodshed called terrorists ,which was not their making.

ADVERTISEMENT

While those IDPs in government’s recognised camps are relocated home with packages for a new life in their homes, the plight of the IDPs in the unofficial camps are being neglected as if they come from another world outside of their homes as citizens.

Not even the hundreds of both local and International non- governmental organisations competing for government’s recognition of humanitarian services they are rendering to IDPs in the official camps think outside the box to extend a helping hand to these group of humans chased out of their homes by the terrorists.

And this is not to say that Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum is not doing his best for the displaced citizens, but a swift reaction from those who should make the Governor understand that aside IDPs in the recognised camps, others who fled the terrorists and found a place for safety should equally be drafted into the various government policies for a sence of belonging as citizens.

And rather than the humanitarian partners in the areas of Borno and other Northeast states faced by the insurgency battling for government’s recognition with duplication of activities in some of the official camps, extension of attention is required of them to these unofficial IDPs camps so that all displaced persons can benefit from their gestures.

Babagana Kyari , 30 years of age, who lives at Dogo Itche IDPs camp around Maiduguri Sheraton Hotel, but fled his Yasu community of Konduga with his wife and five children eight years ago when the terrorists attacked their community decried their excruciating condition in the camp and wondered why government abandoned them as if they are not also citizens of the State.

“ We are surprised that government is relocating IDPs back home and yet no one has come hear to hear from us and rescue us from this calamity that had befallen us. The condition has also forced our children out of school.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ We are appealing to government to replicate what it did in the other camps like Bakassi IDPs camp, NYSC IDPs camp as well as Teachers Village IDPs camp among others. We want to also return back to our ancestral homes to fix our lives back,” he said.

“We are calling on the State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA ) and the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA ) and donor agencies to come to our aid with food and non food items including resettlement plan,” he said.

Of sorrow and pity is that of Mrs Miakawu Mustapha Abari who also lives in the Dogo Itche “unofficial” IDPs camp with her six children after losing her husband four years ago to cold hands of death.

Narrating her ordeal to our correspondent, she said:” My husband died four years ago after a brief illnes in the camp here. I have been since then been in sole care of our six children. Some of us take to street begging while others engage in menial jobs for survival.

“We don’t have food here to eat. We have no clothes to even protect ourselves from the harmattan cold that is harsh now notwithstanding that we have a lot of children here. Even our men hardly get things for their families hence them depend on firewood sourcing to sell and buy food and other necessities of their ability.

“ Four of our men went to source for firewood last time in surrounding forest in Konduga and in the process, Boko Haram terrorists attacked them and killed two of them, while the remaining two are still missing till date. The deads have since been buried while we are still searching for the remaining two,” Mrs Abari added.

She disclosed that one of the men that died was her husband’s brother who assisted her in provision of care for her children.

Similarly, 50 year old Audu Gambo, the Chairman of Kaduwa IDPs camp in Kushari area of Damboa, which is another “unofficial camp “ , told our correspondent that government had no recognition of their camp, adding that he has been living in the camp with his two wives and 11 children for the past eight years.

He said before fleeing his community of Kaduwa in Konduga local government area, the terrorists were periodically killing people before the last bloody attack that the terrorists razed down several houses and chased them away.

“ The terrorists were then killing people in our village and after the bloody attack that occurred eight years ago, all of us ran and camped ourselves here. We don’t know the reason government and its agencies don’t care about our existence here.

“We heard that government is relocating IDPs with some packages to their villages, but as of today , no government agency has visited our camp to profile us or to make modalities for the relocation as we are tired of remaining here surviving on menial jobs and street begging against farming activities we are used to.

“We are pleading to government to include us in its resettlement plan so that we can benefit as others being citizens of the State,” said the Chairman of the camp.

For 30 year old Falmata from the camp and a native of Konduga local government area who had been in the camp for the past eight years, the loss of her husband who left her with seven children four years ago has contributed to her woes.

She said since then she has been struggling to feed the children with no help coming from the government or humanitarian agencies to their camp.

However reacting to the development, the Director General, State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA ) , Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, said the state government is profiling the “ unofficial camps “ in the state, adding that already some relief items and harmattan wears are being arranged for them.