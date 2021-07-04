Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has opened up on why he temporarily withdrew his son, Abubakar-Sadiq, from Kaduna Capital School, a public school where he had enrolled him in 2019, saying it was for security reasons.

According to the governor, intelligence reports available to him had it that three bandit groups were planning to abduct his son from the school and for him that could also endanger the lives of other pupils, hence the reason for withdrawing him.

Malam el-Rufai who disclosed this in an interview with BBC Pidgin, also disclosed that he had also enroll Sadiq’s younger sister, Nasrine, in the same school after she turned six years, before the security development forced the family to withdraw them temporarily.

He however disclosed that the two children who are currently on home schooling, only go to Capital School to write their exams and will return to the school fully when the security improves.

“My son and daughter are registered in the school, because his (Abubakar-Sadiq) sister also clocked six and we registered her in the school.

“I don’t think they (kidnappers) would have succeeded because there are enough security personnel in the school to prevent them, but it would expose other pupils of the school to danger. We didn’t know the kind of weapons they would have brought. I had taken a stand against payment of ransom and we had report that, three groups were planning to kidnap my son from Capital School to see whether I will pay ransom or not if my son is kidnapped,” el-Rufai disclosed.