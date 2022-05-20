British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told he faces no further action after police closed their Partygate investigation, No 10 said. Mr Johnson’s wife, Carrie, will also not receive a further fine.

They were both fined last month for breaking COVID-19 laws at a birthday party for Mr Johnson in Downing Street in June 2020. Metropolitan Police said the inquiry into lockdown breaches in and around Downing Street has now come to an end.

It resulted in a total of 126 fines, known as Fixed Penalty Notices, being issued for events across eight different dates. In total 83 people have been issued with fines, the force added.

It had been widely expected that Mr Johnson, who reportedly attended up to six of the gatherings investigated, would be fined again.

The UK’s top civil servant, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, has been told he will not be fined, sources have told the BBC.

In December, Mr Case was forced to step aside from his role leading an inquiry into lockdown parties, after it emerged an event was held in his own office.

The ending of the police inquiry paves the way for the publication of the full report by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who took over the investigation into lockdown gatherings from Mr Case.

Mr Johnson also still faces investigation by a Commons committee over claims he misled Parliament about parties during lockdown.

An interim version of the report, published in late January, criticised “failures of leadership and judgement” in No 10 and the Cabinet Office.

Some Conservative MPs have previously said they are reserving judgement on Mr Johnson’s future until the final document is published.

The BBC is aware of about 20 Tory MPs who have called for a vote of confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership over the Partygate revelations.