As part of efforts to reawaken the entertainment industry and reunite musicians in Abuja, the FCT chapter of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), is set to hold a unity concert and lecture on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Candour Villa Lounge, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

The unity concert and lecture with the theme, “The Peace We Desire” will also be an opportunity for entertainment entrepreneurs to use their platforms to sensitize Nigerians on the need for unity, especially with the current security situation in the country.

A press release by the organisers, Stakeholders Forum of PMAN, on Saturday, said “There will be lectures by seasoned professors and captains of various industries who will speak on the need for peace and unity in our dearly beloved country Nigeria,to bring back the good old days of peace and love.”

In his remarks, an Abuja-based musician popularly known as Baba 2010, stated that adequate arrangements have been put in place in ensuring that COVID-19 protocols are observed and security measures have also been put in place to guard against theft and other security breaches at the event.

Musicians who will perform at the event include Style Plus, Baba 2010, Mekoyo, Queen Julietta, Chi-Boy the black courage, Funkiest Mallam, among others.