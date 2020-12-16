BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari, as he marks his 78th birthday on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

In a statement personally signed by the Senate President on Wednesday, he said Buhari has shown “undeniable commitment” to the unity, peace and equal development of Nigeria in all the years of his leadership of the country.

“I join family members, friends, officials and associates of the President in rejoicing with him for marking the occasion in good health and good spirit.

“Mr President, in all the years of his leadership of our country has shown undeniable commitment to the unity, peace and even development of Nigeria,” Lawan said.

The Senate President added that Buhari, through his numerous pro-people policies and integrity, was working to steer the ship of Naigeria from a turbulent waters to a safe zone of prosperity.

“From the ongoing massive infrastructure projects across the country, series of programmes targeted at lifting the most vulnerable, like the social investment scheme, to the numerous bold initiatives of his government aimed at diversifying the economy, President Buhari is leveraging on his integrity and good standing with the masses to courageously guide Nigeria through a difficult phase into future prosperity

“I urge every citizen to look at the big picture and continue to stand with the President in this patriotic mission.

“As a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I am also delighted with President Buhari over the process he has set in motion for reforming and rebuilding our great party for fulfilling its historic mission of leading Nigeria into political stability and economic prosperity,” Lawan said.

He pledged that the 9th National Assembly will continue to work harmoniously with President Buhari for the peace and development of Nigeria and the well-being of her people.

“On this august occasion of your birthday, Mr President, I pray that God would continue to imbue you with wisdom, courage and good health to continue to safely pilot the ship of the nation towards the dream of its people,” Lawan said.