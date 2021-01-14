President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family and friends of former military administrator of Lagos and Imo States, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, 77, praying for God’s covering over all his loved ones.

The President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu condoled with all professional colleagues of the gallant military officer, who distinguished himself in all positions and responsibilities during service, taking up more daunting, but historically rewarding challenges like speaking up for the weak and vulnerable, and the struggle for the country’s return to democratic government.

President Buhari believed late Rear Admiral Kanu’s credentials in serving the nation, as a career military officer and as an activist with NADECO in actualising the June 12, 1993 mandate, remains commendable and will continue to inspire younger generations on patriotism.

Also, eminent leaders of thought led by elder statesman, Prof Ben

Nwabueze SAN mourned the demise of one of the NADECO leaders.

Kanu passed away yesterday in Lagos at the age of 77 following a brief illness.

In a statement signed by national secretary of Project Nigeria Movement, Olawale Okunniyi, “Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, a veteran of the Struggle for the restoration of Democracy in the 90s was Military Governor of old Imo State in 1975 and of Lagos State in 1976.

“Other arrow heads of the Senior Citizens group, which is currently mourning the sudden exit of Kanu are Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Elder Solomon Asemota, SAN, General Ike Nwachukwu, Dr Kali Idika Kalu, Prof Akin Oyebode, Prof Pat Utomi, Commodore Dan Suleiman, among others Kanu was born in Abia State in 1943. He joined the navy and then went to India for cadet training.

Kanu was appointed military governor of Imo State, Nigeria in March 1976 during the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

Meanwhile, Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the death of the chairman of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd) on Wednesday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday, described the late Kanu as a complete gentleman and officer, saying the former military administrator contributed immensely to the development of Lagos State during his short tenure of office.