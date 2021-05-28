Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tackled President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for “mortgaging the future of Nigerian children with its foreign borrowings which is putting a huge yoke on their shoulders.”

The opposition party also said President Buhari must take steps to end the insecurity in the country so that the children in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps and crisis ridden areas can return to their normal lives.

PDP, in its message marking this year’s International Children’s Day, lamented that the celebration in Nigeria has become a sad epitaph of the harsh conditions which the Nigerian children have been subjected to in the last six years under the APC-led administration.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigerian children have suffered the worst form of neglect, denied the basic necessities of life, with millions of them rendered homeless and orphaned, without access to education, healthcare and appropriate elements of a happy and productive childhood.

Ologbondiyan in a statement said, “Under President Buhari and the APC, about 10.1 million Nigerian children are reportedly out of school, the highest in sub-Sahara region. This is in addition to over 19 million children languishing in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in various parts of our country, with many more killed or orphaned by terrorists under APC’s watch.

“Under President Buhari, violence against children, child trafficking and other acts that infringe on the rights of the child have escalated to a frightening proportion.

“Moreover, the Buhari-led APC administration have continued to mortgage the future of the Nigerian children with its humongous corruption and reckless foreign borrowings, which is putting a huge yoke on the feeble shoulders of our innocent children.

“Our party urges President Buhari to end his administration’s insensitivity to the children by deploying special incentives to boost access to education, healthcare as well as guarantee the security and safety of children especially in crisis areas,” he said.