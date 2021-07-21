President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the gallant pilot of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, who successfully ejected from an aircraft that came under “intense ground fire from bandits” in Zamfara State at the weekend.

The president, according to a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, who was briefed on the successful operation by the nation’s defence forces to rescue the pilot, said he was pained by news of the air crash.

He said, “I was shocked by the devastating news of the air crash but felt much relieved, following the successful ejection by the pilot and his eventual rescue. May the injured pilot recover at the earliest time.”

