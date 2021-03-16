By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed heads of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, (NIMET) Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) and the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria, (AIB-N).

Spokesperson of the aviation ministry, James Odaudu said the appointment is part of the reorganiSations within the agencies.

Professor Bako Mansur Matazu has been appointed as the new director-general of NIMET.

Professor Matazu holds a PhD in Geography (Applied Meteorology), with membership of the Nigerian Environmental Society, African Forestry Forum, Nigerian Meteorological Society, the Climate Change Network, Nigeria and the renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Nigeria (REEN).

He was, until his appointment, the general manager, Meteorological Research in the agency.

Also approved by the president is the appointment of Captain Modibbo Alkali Mahmud as the new rector of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) Zaria.

The new rector holds the Airline Transport Pilot Licenses of the Federal Aviation Administration, USA, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Embraer, Citation and other international professional certifications.

Until his appointment, Captain Modibbo had served in various capacities, including Pilot in Training, Fleet Captain at Dornier Aviation Nigeria, Max Air and other organisations and has clocked about 6000 hours of flying career.

Meanwhile, the president also approved the reappointment of Engr Akin Olateru as the commissioner/chief executive officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria.

An Aircraft Maintenance Engineer with Nigerian, UK and USA licenses, Olateru began his career in engineering maintenance with Pan African Airlines and the Nigerian Police Air Wing after which he left Nigeria for further studies abroad.