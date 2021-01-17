A former military administrator of Lagos and Borno states, retired Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa, has been appointed the chairman/chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Marwa had worked assiduously as the chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) between 2018 and December, 2020 along with others to develop a blue print on how to end drug abuse in Nigeria.

Sources in the presidency and the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja confirmed that the appointment takes immediate effect. At the anti-drug law enforcement agency, a top official who craved anonymity said the management team of the organisation was already prepared to welcome Marwa this week.

Noted for his tradition of excellent records of performance wherever he touches, there are already high expectations of enduring reforms from staff of the agency and Nigerians who have been commenting on the appointment since the information came online Friday night.

One of such is from a public commentator, Mr. Timawus Mathias, who on his Facebook page Saturday morning admonished NDLEA officials to prepare for a shake up and serious work.

“Congratulations to General Muhammadu Buba Marwa as he answers the national call to head the NDLEA. Marwa is an all rounder. Whatever task he undertakes is thoroughly delivered. NDLEA be ready for the Marwa shake up! His forte is perfection, attainment of global standards of excellence. The first 100 days we will note a difference. Best wishes General, God’s speed and favour all the way,” he declared while congratulating Marwa for the new national assignment.

Highly polished, intellectually deep and a pan-Nigerian, Marwa was once military attaché, Nigerian Embassy, Washington DC, USA, and defence attaché at the United Nations in New York, as well as a former High Commissioner to South Africa and the Kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland.

He obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University and another master’s degree in International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh. These are in addition to his training in the Nigerian Military School and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.