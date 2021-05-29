President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Olawale Akanbi Moronkola as the Director General of the National Institute of Sports (NIS).

He succeeds Dr. John Mahmud who died on January 25, 2021.

Until his appointment, Professor Moronkola was of the Department of Health Education, Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan and the Chairman, Sports Council, University of Ibadan. He graduated with a B.Ed (Hons) Physical & Health Education, M.Ed, M.Ed Special Education Birmingham and PhD with relevant professional experience.

Professor Moronkola taught Sports Management and Policy Development at Masters level on part time basis at the Pan African University and is the Vice-President, Conference of Collaboration of Education Faculties in West Africa; Council Member, University Games Association; and Vice-President, Conference of Collaboration of Education Faculties in West Africa from 2013 till date.

He is a member of the Nigeria Association for Physical, Health Education and Recreation; member, Africa Association of Health, Physical Education and Recreation; member of the International Council for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, Sport, Recreation and Dance amongst others.