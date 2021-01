Yusuf Dodo, a lieutenant colonel, will now replace Mohammed Abubakar as the ADC to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The new ADC replaces Mohammed Abubakar, a colonel, who is due for the rank of brigadier general.

Col Abubakar is to proceed on a course in February.

Until his appointment, Lt Col Dodo was the Academy Adjutant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.