President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, welcomed the arrival of first effective coronavirus vaccine after a successful human trial phase.

Reacting to the news that the vaccine has so far recorded 90 per cent effectiveness against the disease, the president, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, described the development as a major milestone in medical advance.

He, however, warned that the world must unite in facilitating the equitable access and distribution of these vaccines to protect people in all countries.

President Buhari reiterated his earlier stance that “only a People’s Vaccine with equality and solidarity at its core can protect all of humanity and get our societies safely running again. A bold international agreement cannot wait.”