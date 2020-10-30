President Muhammadu Buhari spoke on phone yesterday with His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa Oba (Dr) Rilwanu Babatunde, the Oba Lagos.

President Buhari in a statement,by his media aide , Garba Shehu conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the Lagos ruler on the occasion of his 77th birthday. He also commiserated with him on the recent episode of violence that led to the losses of life and property in Lagos.

The President recalled his long association and friendship with the Oba and appreciated the personal role that the latter has played in nurturing the peace and development of Lagos state and nation as a whole.