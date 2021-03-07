By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari on behalf of the Government of Nigeria, wished the former President, who has served the country with loyalty and huge dedication, continued good health and happiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Buhari said the nation will continue to look up to the former President for wisdom and statesmanship.

As family, Nigerians and friends around the world celebrate the former president, President Buhari prayed God almighty to sustain him with greater wisdom and strength to continue his good works for the country.